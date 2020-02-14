Derrick Rose: Relationship with Chicago Is 'Repaired' After 2016 Knicks Trade

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose told ESPN's Eric Woodyard that his formerly strained relationship with the city of Chicago after the Bulls traded him to the New York Knicks in 2016 has been "repaired."

Rose discussed his relationship with the city ahead of this weekend's All-Star events in the Windy City:

"I think it's repaired well. I just know the Chi. My vibrations were low. When your vibrations are low, you hear everything, you seek everything and me seeking or hearing everything. That was just me being attracted to how I was feeling at the time, and that's negative, so when I changed my vibrations and matured as a person and as a man, that's when I started to grow and develop who I was as a person and individual and change my character."

Rose played for the Bulls from 2008-16, winning the NBA MVP award in 2010-11.

The hometown superstar initially looked as though he would light up the United Center for well over a decade, leading the Bulls to a championship era not seen since the Michael Jordan years.

But the Bulls never reached the promised land. Some of Rose's best years were taken away after suffering numerous injuries, including a torn ACL during the 2012 playoffs. He missed all of 2012-13 and played just 10 games in 2013-14.

Rose's Bulls tenure ended with the team missing the playoffs in 2015-16, and Chicago dealt him to the Knicks the following summer.

The point guard told Woodyard that he felt the city "basically turned [its] back on me" but that all was well now.

Rose has enjoyed a career resurgence in the last two seasons, averaging 18.1 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pistons. He was scheduled to participate in the 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge but dropped out due to an adductor strain.

But Rose is still spending part of the break in Chicago. Per Woodyard, he participated in a panel hosted by non-profit Everyone Has a Story to discuss "mental wellness in the city, particularly within black and brown communities."



Rose grew up in Englewood, Chicago, on the city's south side. He went to high school at Simeon Career Academy in Chicago before playing one year at the University of Memphis.