Report: 'Nothing Imminent' Between Eric Bieniemy, Colorado on Vacant HC Job

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Colorado has reportedly reached out to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to gauge his interest in the open football head-coaching job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"Nothing imminent," a source reportedly said. "EB is doing his due diligence."

The Buffaloes have an opening after Mel Tucker left to take the same job at Michigan State. He went 5-7 in his one season with the program.

Landing Bieniemy would seemingly be a dream scenario for Colorado, considering the coach's success at the NFL level. He led the No. 1 offense in the NFL in 2019 before helping the squad bring home the Super Bowl in February, the organization's first in 50 years.

With seven years learning under Andy Reid and 12 years of coaching in the NFL, he would be overqualified to take over the Pac-12 program.

Perhaps more importantly, Bienemy has a long connection to the school since starring for the team from 1987-90. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy during his senior season after totaling 1,787 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns.

Following a nine-year NFL career as a player, he got his start as a coach back at Colorado while heading the running backs in 2001-02. He also served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011-12.

Bieniemy will have to decide if he wants to return to the college level or remain in the NFL for 2020 and beyond.