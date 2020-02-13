Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Not Nearing NFL Retirement, Says GM Kevin Colbert

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on from the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger might turn 38 in March, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't anticipate the six-time Pro Bowler retiring anytime soon.

"We don't think Ben is near (where Rivers and Eli Manning are) yet," general manager Kevin Colbert said, per Steelers beat writer Bob Labriola. "We don't think he's at the end of the road."

         

