Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Not Nearing NFL Retirement, Says GM Kevin Colbert

Ben Roethlisberger might turn 38 in March, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't anticipate the six-time Pro Bowler retiring anytime soon.

"We don't think Ben is near (where Rivers and Eli Manning are) yet," general manager Kevin Colbert said, per Steelers beat writer Bob Labriola. "We don't think he's at the end of the road."

