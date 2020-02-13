Devin Booker Replacing Damian Lillard in 2020 NBA All-Star Game, 3-Point Contest

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 12: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 12, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Trailblazers defeated the Suns 110-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is an All-Star after all.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Booker will be an injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as a member of Team LeBron in Sunday's All-Star Game. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago passed along the league's announcement that revealed Booker will also participate in the Three-Point Contest: 

According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, Lillard highlighted Booker as someone he hoped to see take his spot after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Haynes reported Lillard's groin injury is a "grade 1-2" variety, while Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts told reporters the point guard will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

This is Booker's first All-Star Game since he entered the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Booker was seen as one of the biggest snubs in the league when the All-Star Game rosters were announced. When he was originally left off the list of All-Star reserves, Phoenix general manager James Jones released a statement saying, "I've played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All-Star."

Booker will now have the chance to show a national audience just how talented he is. 

The Suns have struggled this season en route to a 22-33 record, but Booker has been one of the team's bright spots.

He's now an All-Star as a result.

Related

    Stop Calling NBA Players 📱

    Trae, Shump and others detail the wild lengths players go through to keep people from blowing up their phones ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stop Calling NBA Players 📱

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team as a 2020 FA Destination 📍

    Tap to see where your squad stands

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team as a 2020 FA Destination 📍

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Jennifer Hudson to Pay Tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant at ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jennifer Hudson to Pay Tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant at ASG

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Shop Our Best Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    An exclusive B/R and Homage collab to celebrate the iconic arcade game as well as some of today's brightest NBA stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shop Our Best Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP