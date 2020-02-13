Devin Booker Replacing Damian Lillard in 2020 NBA All-Star Game, 3-Point Contest

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is an All-Star after all.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted Booker will be an injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as a member of Team LeBron in Sunday's All-Star Game. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago passed along the league's announcement that revealed Booker will also participate in the Three-Point Contest:

According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, Lillard highlighted Booker as someone he hoped to see take his spot after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Haynes reported Lillard's groin injury is a "grade 1-2" variety, while Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts told reporters the point guard will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

This is Booker's first All-Star Game since he entered the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Booker was seen as one of the biggest snubs in the league when the All-Star Game rosters were announced. When he was originally left off the list of All-Star reserves, Phoenix general manager James Jones released a statement saying, "I've played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All-Star."

Booker will now have the chance to show a national audience just how talented he is.

The Suns have struggled this season en route to a 22-33 record, but Booker has been one of the team's bright spots.

He's now an All-Star as a result.