Blazers' Damian Lillard Reportedly Out 1-2 Weeks with Groin Injury

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's groin injury, which will keep him out of the All-Star festivities this weekend in Chicago, carries a one- to two-week recovery period, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lillard has dealt with a groin injury and back spasms this season but has been durable for much of his career and played 73 or more games in each of his first seven seasons.

He is one of the NBA's best playmakers and can pull up from seemingly anywhere on the floor, attack the basket with an explosive first step and facilitate for teammates when opponents send multiple defenders his way.

He is averaging 29.5 points, 7.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three-point range this season.

While CJ McCollum is a talented player who can shoulder the responsibility of facilitating the offense, the Trail Blazers are a much less formidable threat when No. 0 is not on the floor.

Look for Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. to see more time in the backcourt while Lillard is sidelined.