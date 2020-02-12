Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard out for 2020 NBA All-Star Game with Groin Injury

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The 2020 All-Star Game will be without one of the NBA's biggest stars as Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has suffered a right groin strain.

The Athletic's Jason Quick relayed that Lillard has said he won't compete in Saturday's 3-Point Contest nor Sunday's All-Star Game because of his groin injury, which Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported is "grade 1-2."

Lillard wants "somebody deserving" to replace him, per Quick, and named Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The guard has missed time because of back spasms this season, but he has been able to stay relatively healthy throughout his NBA career.

Lillard played 80 games during the 2018-19 season and made at least 70 appearances in each of his first seven years in the NBA, averaging 78.4 games played in this stretch.

When he's on the floor, the 29-year-old is clearly one of the top offensive players in basketball with averages of 29.7 points and 7.9 assists per game so far in 2019-20.

It has been a continuation of impressive play that has featured five All-Star selections in the last seven years. He averaged 25.8 points and 6.9 assists per game in the regular season last year before leading the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals in the playoffs.

His play earned him votes for the league's MVP award for the third time in four years.

However, if his injury lingers beyond the All-Star break, this could be a major setback for Portland. The Blazers often rely on the point guard's scoring offensively.

CJ McCollum will be the team's go-to option, but Anfernee Simons could see extra playing time if Lillard is unavailable.