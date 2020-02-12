Damian Lillard Hopes Someone Like Devin Booker Will Replace Him in All-Star Game

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will not be able to participate in Saturday's Three-Point Contest nor Sunday's All-Star Game after he suffered a right groin strain in a 111-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

While relaying the news to reporters postgame, Lillard mentioned Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker as a possible replacement for him in the All-Star Weekend festivities in Chicago:

Blazers head coach Terry Stotts added that Lillard will undergo an MRI Thursday.

Lillard had been selected as a reserve in the Western Conference behind starters LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden. It marks Lillard's fifth All-Star nod in his career and third in a row.

Booker, meanwhile, was widely regarded as one of the more obvious All-Star snubs.

The 23-year-old didn't hold back when addressing reporters after All-Star reserves were named:

"It was always a goal of mine (to be an All-Star), but it just reproves the point that the NBA is different than the game that I fell in love with at the beginning—of all the best players in the All-Star Game—growing up watching that. And now it's an entertainment-, drama-, political-filled league. But we're a part of it now. It pays well, so I guess we should be quiet about it."

Lillard has arguably been the hottest player in the league over the last month. He averaged 34.1 points across 15 games in January and is averaging 32.2 points across six games so far in February (not including Wednesday's matchup with Memphis).

The 2012 sixth overall pick scored 61, 47 and 50 points in consecutive games on Jan. 20, Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.

However, Booker has been impressive in his own right. The 2015 13th overall selection could match or exceed his career-best averages of 26.6 points and 6.8 assists from last season. Heading into Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Golden State Warriors, Booker was averaging 26.4 points and 6.3 assists in 35.8 minutes across 51 starts for the 22-33 Suns.

Booker put together a strong outing in Phoenix's victory over Golden State with 27 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block:

Booker has not been named an All-Star since he joined the league in 2015, but he won the 2018 Three-Point Contest while setting the event's all-time record for most points in a round. The Kentucky product participated in the Three-Point Contest as a rookie as well as in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Buddy Hield, Trae Young, Duncan Robinson, Zach LaVine, Devonte' Graham, Davis Bertans and reigning contest champion Joe Harris are set to compete alongside whomever is chosen to replace Lillard.