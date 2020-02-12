Mookie Betts Rumors: MLB Execs Expect Contract to Top Bryce Harper's $330M Deal

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2020

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts runs on his RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be a free agent after the 2020 season, and MLB executives told Andy McCullough of The Athletic that they believe the 2018 American League MVP's new deal will be more lucrative than Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper's $330 million contract.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has never signed a free agent to a deal of $100 million or more, according to McCullough, but L.A. wants Betts to break that trend.

Per McCullough, the Dodgers also "intend to spend the entirety of 2020 selling Betts on sticking around as they pursue a title together."

“That certainly was part of our thinking—that that’s what we would like the outcome to be," team president Stan Kasten told McCullough.

Betts, 27, is a lifetime .301 hitter with 139 home runs and 470 RBI in six seasons, all with the Red Sox.

Boston traded him this offseason in a deal that brought back outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

      

