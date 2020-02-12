Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint Dismissed by Ohio State Amid Rape, Kidnapping Charges

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have been dismissed from the Ohio State football team one day after they were charged with rape and kidnapping.

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said in a statement (via Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel). "I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, a woman told police she was having consensual sex with Riep at his apartment but decided to stop and told him she did not want to continue.

Per the affidavit, Wint, who also lives in the apartment, came into the room and asked to join the two. He then "allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and raped her." Riep "held the woman down with his body while Wint forced oral sex." The woman attempted to push Wint away, "but he again forced her to have oral sex."

The woman said that when the sexual assault was over Riep told her he was going to record her saying the encounter was consensual and that she'd need to shower before she could return home.

The Columbus Dispatch's Jim Woods reported Riep and Wint were formally charged Tuesday and taken into custody early Wednesday morning. They will be arraigned Thursday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Riep was a senior cornerback for Ohio State and made 37 appearances over three seasons for the team. Wint, a senior safety, appeared in 35 games.