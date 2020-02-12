Cole Hamels Out 3 Weeks with Shoulder Injury, Will Miss Start of Braves' Season

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

When the Atlanta Braves begin the 2020 regular season, Cole Hamels won't be in their starting rotation because of a shoulder injury.

Per MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Braves manager Brian Snitker said the team doesn't think the injury is significant and that Hamels will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters that Hamels won't be ready to start the regular season.

The Braves made a concerted effort to boost their pitching staff after finishing 11th in relievers ERA (4.18) and 12th in starters ERA (4.20) last season.

They brought in Darren O'Day and Will Smith to stabilize the back of the bullpen. Hamels signed a one-year, $18 million deal in December to provide high-end depth in a rotation that already includes Mike Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz and Max Fried.

Hamels had a solid 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, posting a 3.81 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 141.2 innings. The left-hander did miss all of July because of an oblique injury and had a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts after returning.

The Braves have high expectations after back-to-back National League East titles in 2018 and 2019. They haven't won a playoff series since 2001.

Braves pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday. Atlanta will open the regular season March 26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.