Ex-UFC Fighter BJ Penn Under Police DUI Investigation After Crash

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Authorities in Hawaii are investigating former UFC star BJ Penn over a possible DUI offence on Feb. 7, according to Big Island Now's Max Dible.

Penn was reportedly driving a Toyota Tacoma when it crashed in Hilo. An eyewitness told authorities the vehicle was "speeding, lost control and flipped into the area fronting Prince Kuhio Plaza."

TMZ Sports reported the 41-year-old was hospitalized following the crash but released shortly thereafter.

Puna Patrol Cpt. Ken Quiocho explained police were unable to to test Penn's blood at the scene to determine whether he was over the legal limit for intoxication. State law requires authorities to obtain a search warrant in order to draw blood at the scene of a one-car crash if they believe the driver might be impaired.

Dible reported, per a source, that Penn had been at a local bar called the Lava Shack prior to the crash. It's the same bar where he was involved in a fight in August.

Penn, a UFC Hall of Famer, has a 16-14-2 career record in MMA. He last fought in May against Clay Guida, losing a unanimous decision at UFC 237.

Following the August incident, UFC President Dana White said he wasn't going to book Penn for another fight in the promotion, telling ESPN's Brett Okamoto he "needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together."