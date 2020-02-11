Joel Embiid on 76ers Fans: 'If You Dish It, You Have to Be Able to Take It'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after getting called for a double-technical foul with Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It has been quite the two-day stretch for Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

He turned heads with his social media use Monday when he quoted "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain" and drew quite the reaction from former teammate Jimmy Butler:

Perhaps with that in mind, Philadelphia fans at Wells Fargo Center booed him during introductions before the 76ers' 110-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

For his part, Embiid appeared to have fun with it and even smiled at the fans while urging them on following an early and-1.

"I understand where they come from, but if you dish it, you have to be able to take it," he said of the fans and interaction after the win, per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports. "I love my city."

That quote comes after he appeared to confirm his love for the city in an ensuing post Monday:

While he appeared to have some fun with the fans, his interaction with Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was not nearly as amicable. He and Morris shoved each other in the waning minutes of Tuesday's game, which prompted the officials and players from both teams to break it up.

Ultimately, it was just another day at the office for Embiid, who finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

