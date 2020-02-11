Former Alabama Top Recruit Eyabi Anoma Dismissed by Houston for Rules Violation

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Houston has dismissed linebacker Eyabi Anoma from the program due to a violation of team rules, according to Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

The sophomore didn't play a game for the Cougars, sitting out the 2019 season as a transfer after beginning his career with Alabama.

Anoma entered college with huge expectations as a 5-star recruit and No. 4 overall player in the 2018 class by 247Sports' composite rankings. He saw action early in his career with the Crimson Tide, earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors after totaling nine tackles including two for a loss.

However, he entered the transfer portal last July due to off-field problems.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Anoma left the school after a "university level issue" arose ahead of his freshman season.

Though he got a second chance with Houston, he's now been dismissed from a second program. The 6'5", 235-pound Baltimore native could now have a difficult time finding a new destination regardless of his football talent.

It's also a significant loss for the Cougars, who were likely expecting a significant impact from the pass-rusher in 2020.

Houston finished last season 4-8 in the first year under Dana Holgorsen and already saw projected starting quarterback D'Eriq King transfer to Miami. After losing another key player, the squad could struggle to turn things around next season.