Watch Roman Reigns Pitch The Rock on Possible WWE WrestleMania 37 Match in LA

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roman Reigns fanned the flames of a potential dream match against his cousin, The Rock, for when WrestleMania moves to Los Angeles in 2021.

Speaking with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Reigns made a personal plea to The Rock, citing WrestleMania's proximity to Hollywood:

Reigns vs. The Rock is probably the single biggest match WWE could put together right now. The former is the top star on the active roster, and the latter is a Hall of Famer who might also be the most identifiable wrestler in the world between both his in-ring career and acting resume.

Reigns addressed the possibility last October on GQ Sports' Actually Me web series (h/t ComicBook.com's Connor Casey):

"If it's done right, I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career, it would be huge. It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up; can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 37 will be at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers' new home for the 2020 NFL season.

Since the venue's capacity can climb to more than 100,000 for larger events, the promotion will likely try to exhaust every avenue it can in terms of current and former stars to draw in fans.

The Rock hasn't wrestled in a scheduled match since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, but The People's Champion is one of the more obvious luminaries for WWE to target. Getting him to find the time in his busy schedule will be no easy feat, though.