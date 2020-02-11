Joel Embiid Trade Rumors: NBA Execs Preparing for 76ers to Possibly Deal Star

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers don't appear to have any plans to trade Joel Embiid.

But that reportedly hasn't stopped league executives from wondering about the Sixers blowing up their core amid a tumultuous season.

"One of the conversations people are starting to have in the league is 'Will they move Embiid? What's the price? Where would he go?'" ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast (h/t RealGM).

"I'm not going to get into that, but my point is people are talking about that. I don't think they would do that without making an adjustment to the head coach. It's such a radical thing, but the fact that we're in mid-February and the people who work in the league, who have to prepare in advance, are mulling over Joel Embiid potentially coming to market, whether that's true or not... I mean, Josh Harris can come on this podcast and deny it if he wants, but the fact people are talking about it, is not good. It's a symptom of where they are."

The Sixers are a disappointing 33-21 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference after entering the season with championship aspirations. They have been dismal on the road, putting up a 9-19 mark that's the same as that of the 17-37 New York Knicks.

Embiid has expressed frustration with his role in the offense, particularly with having to stand beyond the three-point arc. Coach Brett Brown typically puts Ben Simmons in the "dunker" slot on offense when he doesn't have the ball.

"I've sacrificed a lot, trying to make everybody feel comfortable, and that's normal," Embiid said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philly. "We've all got to sacrifice and if it means taking less shots just to make sure everyone is happy and keep winning, then that's what we've got to do. But at the same time, we've still got to understand what's going on around us and how we can help each other be better.”

Al Horford has also said there is discord in the Sixers' locker room. Horford's signing is perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the Sixers' struggles. While a capable shooter, Horford is a natural center playing out of position and another player defenses can sag against to clog the lane.

The Sixers seem unlikely to make a change with either Simmons or Embiid in the near future. It's far likelier they move on from Brown and hope a new coach can find a balance to make both players reach their potential.

That said, the summer of 2021 could be one to watch for the future of both Embiid and Simmons.