Raptors Rip 'Baseless' Lawsuit Against Masai Ujiri Made by Alan Strickland

The Toronto Raptors released a statement Tuesday in defense of president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri after sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland filed a lawsuit alleging Ujiri attacked him following Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in June at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

"We are disappointed but not at all surprised Mr. Strickland has elected to take this path. His claims are baseless and entirely without merit. They should and will be viewed appropriately for what they are.

"The Toronto Raptors and Masai have jointly retained very able counsel who will be handling this matter on our behalf and consequently, we do not intend to make any further statement about it."

