Raptors Rip 'Baseless' Lawsuit Against Masai Ujiri Made by Alan Strickland

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors released a statement Tuesday in defense of president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri after sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland filed a lawsuit alleging Ujiri attacked him following Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in June at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

TMZ Sports provided the Raptors' full statement:

"We are disappointed but not at all surprised Mr. Strickland has elected to take this path. His claims are baseless and entirely without merit. They should and will be viewed appropriately for what they are.

"The Toronto Raptors and Masai have jointly retained very able counsel who will be handling this matter on our behalf and consequently, we do not intend to make any further statement about it."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The Legend of Vinsanity’s Hops

    His high school teammates and coaches share stories on how Vince Carter became the original high-flying phenom ⏫

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    The Legend of Vinsanity’s Hops

    Ryan Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    10 names who will likely be playing elsewhere in 2020-21

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NBA Playoff Seeding 📝

    Updated projections with the trade deadline behind us

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Predicting the NBA Playoff Seeding 📝

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Wants to Get Back to Being a 'Good Assh--e.' What Does That Mean?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Wants to Get Back to Being a 'Good Assh--e.' What Does That Mean?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer