LeBron James on Joining Team USA for 2020 Olympics: 'There's a Lot of Factors'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, tosses powder in the air as teammates watch prior to an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James isn't ruling out playing for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, but his focus is on helping put up another banner at Staples Center. 

"My name is in the hat, and it's always predicated on, one, my body, how my body's feeling at the end of the season. I hope to make it a long playoff run," the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters Monday. "Then where my mind is, and then where my family's head is. So there's a lot of factors, but my name is in the hat."

James was one of 44 players listed as finalists for the Olympic roster Monday. Teammates Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma were also on the list.

"I carried around my gold medal for almost four, five years after we won it the first time. ... Everywhere I went," Howard told reporters of his 2008 medal. "On the road, even during the season, I took it with me, and I'd just look at it every day, like, man, this is amazing that I got a gold medal. I'd love to have another one."

James did not compete in the 2016 Olympics, withdrawing from consideration after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship that year. He previously brought home gold medals in 2008 and 2012, along with a bronze as part of the 2004 team.

At age 35, James likely won't participate in the Olympics. The Lakers and winning a fourth championship are understandably his focus areas. While seemingly built of Teflon, James understands that his body probably can't take what would amount to a yearlong basketball schedule. 

Team USA is coming off an embarrassing showing at the FIBA World Cup last year, but there are younger players who can take on the responsibility James (and others) did as part of the 2008 Redeem Team. 

