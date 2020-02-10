Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones Told Him Their UFC Rematch 'Is Gonna Be Epic'

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Dominick Reyes has said Jon Jones complimented his performance after their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247, with the champion suggesting he will give the challenger a rematch.

Reyes told Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi) that Jones said their rematch "is gonna be epic," and UFC President Dana White told him he's "the future of the division" after pushing the champion to the limit.

"[Jones] said I shocked him," the 30-year-old said. "He didn't really expect that from me. And he thanked me for making him a better martial artist."

The Devastator was the aggressor in the opening two rounds Saturday, but the two-time champion gained control as the drama unfolded. Jones went on to claim a unanimous decision and become 15-0 in title fights—the all-time leader in UFC title defenses.

Reyes added he thinks a rematch could be negotiated soon if there's enough support for the fight.

"I believe so," said the 205-pound division's No. 4-ranked contender. "If the fans put enough pressure on Jones, if they put enough pressure on the UFC and they want to see it, then I'm sure I'll get that rematch. I know I deserve it. It should be a rematch for him trying to get his belt back."

Per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, Reyes had been aggrieved with the scoring on the night, with Joe Solis judging the fight 49-46 for Jones. That prompted the Californian to say he felt "disrespected," and he believed he should have been awarded the victory. The other two judges gave the fight 48-47 to Jones.

"Yeah, the judges suck," Reyes told Helwani. "But fans know who won. I'm considering myself the people's champ right now. The fans speak to make fights happen."

A rematch will be anticipated by MMA fans after witnessing a fascinating battle in the Octagon on Saturday.

Jones displayed his legendary skills against the 12-1 Reyes, but a rematch could produce a totally different outcome.

Reyes also said fans around the world might not have known who he was before his bout with Jones, but he'll be ready to go after the light heavyweight strap once again.