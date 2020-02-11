Real Sociedad vs. Mirandes: 2020 Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, More

Alvaro Barrientos/Associated Press

Mirandes will attempt to further their 2020 Copa del Rey giantkilling exploits in Thursday's semi-final first leg at Real Sociedad.

The Segunda Division club have sliced through La Liga opponents in the cup this term, eliminating Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal.

Sociedad, meanwhile, claimed a shock 4-3 quarter-final victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The semi-final second leg will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva on March 4.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 13

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+



Odds: Sociedad 43-10, Mirandes 13-2, draw 73-20 (per Caesars)

Preview

Mirandes arrive in San Sebastian as outsiders, but that won't deter the visitors during their latest Copa adventure.

The Reds sit 10th in the Segunda Division after a moderate league campaign but will be hoping to force their way into the play-offs for a chance to join the Spanish top flight.

However, their minds will be focused on a Sociedad outfit that slammed four goals past Madrid on their own turf in the Spanish capital.

And Imanol Alguacil's team will now be considering the prospect of an all-Basque final against Athletic Bilbao.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

How La Real handle being overwhelming favourites could dictate who emerges victorious from this tie, and Mirandes have nothing to lose.

Alfredo Relano of AS noted Mirandes are "the thunderclap that roars on" after their impressive 4-2 quarter-final win over Villarreal, with the La Liga side twice fighting back to make it 2-2 before the Reds completed the win in the second half.

Relano wrote: "These thunderclaps Mirandes produce like nobody else give the kind of flavour to the cup that La Liga is lacking, with its slow and steady development where it seems as if everything has a solution."

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sociedad were the outsiders at the Bernabeu against a Madrid team that had been in convincing form. The La Liga leaders were expected to progress, but found themselves 3-0 down after 56 minutes.

Los Blancos fought back to level the tie at 3-3, but Mikel Merino's effort in the fifth minute of injury time made sure Sociedad claimed a famous victory.

Martin Odegaard has developed as an increasingly important figure for Sociedad, and the Madrid loanee has two Copa goals in as many appearances this season.

The 21-year-old could be the player who fires La Real to the final and, in the process, proves he is worthy of a first-team spot at the Bernabeu next term.

First-leg prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Mirandes.

