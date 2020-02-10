Rockets GM Daryl Morey Opens Up on Small-Ball Lineup, Capela-Covington Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Robert Covington #33 of the Houston Rockets congratulates P.J. Tucker #17 after a three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on February 09, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

In the age of NBA small ball, the Houston Rockets have taken it to a new extreme.

And general manager Daryl Morey spoke to Jenny Dial Creech of The Athletic about the team's busy trade deadline that saw them move on from center Clint Capela and add wing Robert Covington, going incredibly small with their starting lineup in the process.

"Clint is an amazing player and human and we weren't giving him up unless we felt like it was really going to help us," he said.

But he added that he felt a player like Covington would be a better fit for the team and put James Harden and Russell Westbrook in a better position to win a championship.

"That's what really makes me tick," he said. "Thinking about Harden and Westbrook and the fact that they don't have forever to win a championship and they should win one. So what can I do for them to capitalize on this window of time for them?"

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

