Rockets GM Daryl Morey Opens Up on Small-Ball Lineup, Capela-Covington Trade

In the age of NBA small ball, the Houston Rockets have taken it to a new extreme.

And general manager Daryl Morey spoke to Jenny Dial Creech of The Athletic about the team's busy trade deadline that saw them move on from center Clint Capela and add wing Robert Covington, going incredibly small with their starting lineup in the process.

"Clint is an amazing player and human and we weren't giving him up unless we felt like it was really going to help us," he said.

But he added that he felt a player like Covington would be a better fit for the team and put James Harden and Russell Westbrook in a better position to win a championship.

"That's what really makes me tick," he said. "Thinking about Harden and Westbrook and the fact that they don't have forever to win a championship and they should win one. So what can I do for them to capitalize on this window of time for them?"

