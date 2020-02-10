WWE Signs the Rock's Daughter Simone; Riddle Calls out Lesnar and More News

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Adds Legacy Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has officially begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the organization announced Monday.

The 18-year-old will try to follow in the path of her father, who was a 10-time world champion, as well as her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather, Peter Maivia. The latter two are WWE Hall of Famers, while The Rock was one of the biggest superstars in the last few decades before beginning a successful film career.

"It means the world to me," Johnson said. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Dwayne Johnson was the first-ever third-generation superstar in WWE history and Simone will be the first fourth-generation superstar.

Meanwhile, fans are already picturing a future main event featuring another legacy:

Johnson must first learn how to compete under head coach Matt Bloom and assistant coach Sara Amato.

WWE Extreme Rules Headed to San Jose

The WWE calendar continues to fill up with the organization announcing WWE Extreme Rules is set for July 19 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, via Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.

The venue hosted SmackDown on Friday, giving it the perfect spot to make the announcement for the summer pay-per-view.

This event is known for its hardcore matches, which created some notable highlights a year ago in Philadelphia. Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Title with a win over Seth Rollins after cashing in his Money in the Bank, while Rollins had previously teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag match.

It's too early to know what storylines will develop this time around with several more major events coming up, including WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, but the local fans should be in for a treat.

WWE also announced WrestleMania 37 will take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Matt Riddle Continues One-Sided Feud with Brock Lesnar

Though Matt Riddle is only beginning his professional wrestling career, he has lofty goals that include ending Brock Lesnar's time in the WWE.

After winning a tag-team match at an NXT Live Event in Las Vegas Saturday, Riddle took the microphone to discuss his long-term goal.

"I guarantee you this Las Vegas, The Bro retires Brock Lesnar!" Riddle said, per Dustin Holland of Wrestling Inc.

He has been claiming this will happen since at least 2017, saying he will take down The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania.

This continued into WWE Royal Rumble in January, where the two reportedly had a verbal altercation backstage, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. Still, he hasn't been discouraged as he tries to break through in the sport.

"I have never stopped. I kept training. I knew the goal, the dream, was right in front of me and I'm not gonna stop," Riddle told the crowd Saturday. "This is just the beginning. Twelve years ago it started and 12 years from now I'll still be going."