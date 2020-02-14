Top 15 CFB Players You'll Fall in Love with in 2020

15 of 15

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

When Texas landed 5-star recruit Jordan Whittington, he was a do-it-all, 6'0", 198-pound athlete who could play running back or receiver. During his freshman year in 2019, he bulked up to 215 pounds to play running back, but injuries sidelined him for all but one game.

This week, coach Tom Herman told reporters Whittington would move back to slot receiver. This is the same position where Devin Duvernay thrived in '19 and got a few carries.

If the Longhorns are smart, they'll utilize Whittington's running ability as well as his ball skills in a hybrid role.

Roschon Johnson is expected to stick at running back rather than move to receiver, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich also will get a new toy in 5-star running back Bijan Robinson.

But Whittington's potential is limitless, and he could team with rising sophomore Jake Smith to form a terrific duo. The Longhorns need impact receivers with Duvernay and Collin Johnson off to the NFL.

With Sam Ehlinger back for his senior season at quarterback, he will have a lot of potentially exciting players around him, and Whittington could be one of the brightest stars in his second season in Austin.

Yurcich is the ideal offensive mind to devise ways to get him the rock. Whether it be jet sweeps, direct handoffs, quick passes or stretching the field, Whittington can do it all, and you'll love watching him turn into one of the young, bright stars in the Big 12.

It's hard to call him a slot receiver when the vision for him is expansive. The Longhorns need to think out of the box with guys like him, and this could be a huge season for him and Smith.

Don't be surprised if one or both of them eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

Recruit ratings/rankings via 247Sports unless otherwise noted.