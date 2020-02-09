NBA Rumors: Darren Collison to Remain Retired Amid Lakers, Clippers Interest

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2020

Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Darren Collison will reportedly remain retired after all.  

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Sunday, noting that the 32-year-old UCLA product does not plan on playing this season because the "timing isn't right." Wojnarowski pointed out the decision came even though championship contenders in the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were "courting him."

Collison first entered the league when the then-New Orleans Hornets selected him with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2009 NBA draft. He has played for the Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers again in a second stint.

He was most recently a member of the Pacers last season and averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 76 games while helping lead the team to the playoffs.

While he was never an All-Star, he was a consistent playmaker who averaged double-digit scoring figures in each of his 10 seasons. He also shot 39.4 percent from three-point range during his career and figured to be someone who could take advantage of the spacing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers or LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

That was not lost on Lakers fans at Staples Center who gave Collison a warm welcome when he was sitting courtside at Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets.

It seemed he might be poised to join the Purple and Gold, especially since he played under head coach Frank Vogel when they were both in Indiana. But that will not be the case.

That likely means James will be put into a situation come playoff time in which he has to act like a de facto point guard for extended stretches with the ball in his hands. That shouldn't be an issue given his overall skill set, but having another playoff-tested veteran in the point guard rotation would have been a welcome development for the Lakers or Clippers.

Related

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    More than three dozen players found new homes, but it could have been much more. Five swaps we wanted to see 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Avoids Fines for Comments After Utah Game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Avoids Fines for Comments After Utah Game

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA: Rudy Gobert Did Goaltend

    L2M report says Dame's shot should've counted due to Gobert blocking shot after it hit the backboard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA: Rudy Gobert Did Goaltend

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Lo Misses Clippers Game with Quad Injury

    His Wolves debut will have to wait

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Lo Misses Clippers Game with Quad Injury

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report