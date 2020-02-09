La Liga Table 2020: Sunday's Week 23 Results and Updated Standings

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona were forced to twice come from behind at Real Betis on Sunday, eventually winning 3-2 in Andalusia.

Real Madrid also staged a comeback to defeat Osasuna 4-1 on the road, maintaining their lead in La Liga.

Sevilla's declining league form continued after a 2-1 loss at Celta Vigo.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in San Sebastian, and bottom club Espanyol beat fellow strugglers Real Mallorca 1-0.

Sunday's Results

Espanyol 1-0 Mallorca



Sociedad 2-1 Athletic Club

Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid

Celta 2-1 Sevilla

Betis 2-3 Barca

La Liga Table



Sunday Recap

Messi inspired his Blaugrana side to an essential three points at Betis after Madrid had won earlier in the day against Osasuna.

A dramatic opening saw both teams score, with Barca's Clement Lenglet punished for handball in the box in just the sixth minute. Sergio Canales' penalty found the bottom corner to give the hosts the advantage, but the Catalans replied just three minutes later.

Lionel Messi assisted for Frenkie de Jong, and the 22-year-old converted his effort from close range to make it 1-1.

Messi appeared to be taking control of matters in the first half, but Barca were stung when Betis' Nabil Fekir made it 2-1 after 26 minutes.

Once again, Barca were forced to fight back, and despite the home side appearing intent on extending their lead, it was Sergio Busquets who was positioned in the box to make it 2-2. Messi's free-kick had been floated into the penalty area, and the defensive midfielder responded first when the ball dropped at his feet.

Messi was the creator once again when Lenglet made it 3-2 with 18 minutes remaining, and Betis were reduced to 10 men after Fekir was handed a second yellow four minutes later.

However, Lenglet then walked for a second yellow seven minutes after his goal, and both teams played out the rest of the game with reduced numbers.

Madrid's powers of recovery were evident when they replied with four goals after falling behind at Osasuna. The home side took a surprise lead through Unai Garcia's 14th-minute header, but the league leaders quickly turned the screw.

Isco levelled with a volley after 33 minutes, and Sergio Ramos headed home just five minutes later. Zinedine Zidane's men weren't always assured in their defensive play, but they completed victory in the closing stages.

Karim Benzema's fine season continued as he set up Lucas Vazquez to make it 3-1, and Luka Jovic came off the bench at the death to smash home Real's fourth in the final seconds.

Sevilla's league campaign is now in crisis, with Julen Lopetegui's side having won just two of their last eight in La Liga. Celta should have provided Los Nervionenses with an easy hurdle to jump, but the relegation candidates were the shock winners.

Youssef En-Nesyri's 23rd-minute opener gave Sevilla control until the 78th minute, and then it went downhill for the visitors. Iago Aspas levelled the match with 12 minutes left on the clock, and Pione Sisto was the hero with the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

Celta climb out of the drop zone after their victory, with Sevilla stalling in fifth spot.