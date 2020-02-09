Josh King on Failed Manchester United Move: I Had Some Faith It Would Happen

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Bournemouth forward Josh King has said he thought a move back to Manchester United was on the cards before the end of the January transfer window and that he doesn't know why a deal wasn't completed.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV 2 (h/t Metro), the Cherries player confirmed a switch back to his boyhood club was in the pipeline. However, nothing concrete materialised:

"How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say.

"I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

"It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

"But why it did not happen, I do not know."

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The Red Devils entered the transfer market in response to Marcus Rashord's recent injury, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer requiring a back-up striker to cover for the England international.

United signed Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the final hours of the transfer window on deadline day, fulfilling their immediate need for a goalscorer.

According to Matt Atherton of the Daily Express, Bournemouth reportedly turned down a £25 million bid from United, leaving King disappointed by the failure. Cherries coach Eddie Howe called the United offer a "huge compliment and a huge moment [for King]," but said the Norway international is focused on his club's Premier League survival.

King added it would have been "a dream come true" to wear United's shirt again but thanked Howe for his guidance during the proposed transfer, per TV 2.



"The coach [Howe] was absolutely fantastic with me during those days and was very helpful with me," King said. "I have respect for how he behaved with me during the little episode."

Jon Super/Associated Press

The 28-year-old spent five years at United, working his way through the youth set-up until signing his first professional deal in 2009. Unsuccessful loan spells at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach and Hull City followed before United sold the forward to Blackburn Rovers.

Two years at Ewood Park earned the player a move to Bournemouth in 2015, and King has been a consistent starter for Howe.

However, his goalscoring has seen diminishing returns, and the striker has netted only three goals in 17 Premier League appearances this term.

King would have been an adequate addition for Solskjaer's system at United, but Ighalo is a better fit for the club's needs. The former Watford striker will provide options at No. 9, and with Anthony Martial often struggling through the centre, United require a finisher in and around the six-yard box.