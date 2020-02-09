Michael Irvin Says It Wasn't Jerry Jones He Spoke to About Tom Brady to Cowboys

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Michael Irvin clarified he wasn't referencing anyone from the Dallas Cowboys when he said he heard rumors the Cowboys could make a move for Tom Brady.

During an interview on WEEI's Dale & Keefe, Irvin said he talked with "some very significant people" who brought up the idea of Brady in Dallas:

"I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction. It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, 'Let's talk a little bit more about this.' I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can't tell you who, about that same scenario going down."

Irvin followed up Sunday to tweet the conversation didn't include Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or any other representative from the team:

In the hypothetical scenario, the Cowboys would use the franchise tag on Prescott and trade him, with Brady coming in as the replacement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Feb. 2 that Dallas is continuing to negotiate a long-term extension with Prescott but that the franchise tag appears to be the likeliest outcome.

At this point in their respective careers, Brady may not be an upgrade over Prescott.

Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019. His 60.8 percent completion rate was his lowest since 2013. The 14-time Pro Bowler will turn 43 in August, so Father Time may finally be getting the better of him.

Peyton Manning's final season (nine touchdowns to 17 interceptions in 10 games) is an example of how even the greatest quarterbacks can't fend off the aging curve forever.

Prescott, on the other hand, is in his prime and enjoyed a career year. He threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Football Outsiders ranked him first among quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

Based on Irvin's comments, a possible Brady-for-Prescott switch may not be a serious consideration internally for the Cowboys.