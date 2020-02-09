Real Madrid Overcome Early Deficit, Cruise to 4-1 La Liga Win vs. Osasuna

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid continued their dominance in La Liga with a 4-1 victory at Osasuna on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men were forced to stage a comeback after Unai Garcia's opener after 14 minutes, with two quick-fire efforts handing Madrid control.

Isco's 33rd-minute volley levelled the game and Sergio Ramos made it 2-1 to the visitors five minutes later.

Lucas Vazquez wrapped up the points after linking with Karim Benzema with six minutes remaining, and Luka Jovic made it four in the second minute of stoppage time.

Los Blancos made sure they remain 13 games unbeaten in La Liga after Thursday's shock Copa del Rey exit against Real Sociedad.

However, the leaders got off to the worst possible start after falling behind to Garcia's header from an early corner.

Real looked vulnerable in the opening phases of play and Ruben Garcia's set-piece delivery helped the hosts break the deadlock.

The goal woke up Zidane's title challengers. The Frenchman will have been pleased with his team's response after their cup disappointment, and they made sure a repeat didn't materialise.

A five-minute spell saw Madrid overcome their anxieties, and Isco found the bottom corner as the Osasuna defence claimed for offside. However, the midfielder's excellent finish stood.

Real pushed forward for a second goal, and the home side quickly collapsed when Ramos nodded home.

This time it was Madrid who benefitted from a set piece. Casemiro's header from the dead ball was met by the captain at the far post for an easy finish.

The Pamplona club appeared hungry for an equaliser in the second half, but Madrid showed why they have been so difficult to beat in La Liga this term.

Benzema was the architect of the third goal, and the forward outfoxed the opposition on the edge of the box to set up Vazquez for a drilled strike.

The goal put to bed any hopes Jagoba Arrasate's side held, but Madrid further improved their goal count before the final whistle.

Jovic had arrived as a substitute for Benzema with two minutes remaining, and the Serb scored the goal of the game with a lethal volley.

Last season, Madrid might have lost this type of encounter, but they are a well-oiled machine under Zidane during the current campaign and a totally different prospect.

What's Next?

Both clubs are back in La Liga action next Sunday. Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo, while Osasuna travel to Athletic Bilbao.