Heat's Jimmy Butler Ruled out vs. Wizards After Suffering Toe Injury

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on March 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler left Sunday's 100-89 victory over the Washington Wizards late in the third quarter and did not return due to a left toe injury.

Butler had nine points and one steal in 24 minutes of action.

It's another blow for Butler in what's become a highly competitive season for the Heat. With Butler leading the way, the team has put together 41-23 record, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. 

To date, Butler has missed 10 games with various injuries. Most recently, it was a shoulder strain against the Los Angeles Clippers in early February. Before that, it was an ankle injury. The All-Star hasn't played more than 65 games since the 2016-17 season. He's currently on pace to keep up the trend. 

When he does play, Butler has been a total difference-maker, averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 45.4 percent shooting.

Expect Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Derrick Jones Jr. to see increased minutes as long as Butler is on the bench. 

