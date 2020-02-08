Cowboys News: Sean Lee 'Focusing on Playing' in 2020; Hopeful for Dallas Return

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee told Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated's Cowboy Maven that he intends to play in 2020 and would like to stay in Dallas.

"I'm still deciding," Lee told Fisher regarding the next location of his playing future. "I'm waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are."

When asked whether he would consider retirement and go into coaching, Lee said, "I have not explored that yet. I'm focusing on playing as of now."

Lee will be a free agent when the 2020 league year begins in March. He had 86 tackles and an interception in 16 games (13 starts) last season. The ex-Penn State star had 17 tackles versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Lee's playing time ramped up after linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a nerve issue in his neck and missed the final 12 games of the season.

He's been a Cowboy for his whole NFL career after being taken in the second round of the 2010 draft, and Lee would like to keep it that way.

"I love it in Dallas and I love the Cowboys,'' Lee told Fisher. "I hope it works out, for sure.''

The two-time Pro Bowler became a starting linebacker in 2011 and largely excelled for Dallas for the remainder of the decade. Injuries kept him off the field each season, including the entirety of the 2014 campaign due to a torn ACL, but Lee at his best is a tackling machine.

Lee will turn 34 years old in July.