Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Juventus Stunned by Hellas Verona in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the 10th consecutive Serie A game for Juventus on Saturday but could not prevent the Italian champions from slipping to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona.

An eventful first half saw the visitors twice denied by the woodwork; Douglas Costa had a fierce shot tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, and Ronaldo curled an effort against the post.

Verona were threatening, though, and they had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR when Miguel Veloso's free-kick was headed past Wojciech Szczesny by Marash Kumbulla.

Ronaldo struck the opening goal on 65 minutes. The Portugal international swapped passes with Rodrigo Bentancur and managed to fend off Amir Rrahmani before firing a low shot past Silvestri.

Yet Verona hit back with two goals in 10 minutes to snatch all three points. Fabio Borini took advantage of some poor defending to curl the equaliser before Giampaolo Pazzini won it from the penalty spot after a handball by Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus play AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Thursday at the San Siro. Verona return to action on Sunday against Udinese in Serie A.



