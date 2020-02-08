Danny Rose Talks Lack of Chances Under Jose Mourinho: 'I Did Want to Play'

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Danny Rose has discussed his lack of on-field minutes while playing under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur and said he "wasn't given as much of a chance" as others in defence.

The left-back joined Newcastle United on loan at the end of the January transfer window having fallen out of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans after he was a staple under his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino.

Rose, 29, told BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t BBC Sport) he was motivated to feature under the Portuguese despite being cut from his plans: "I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him."

Simon Jones of MailOnline wrote about a "bust-up" between Rose and Mourinho in mid-January after the former was omitted from the Premier League squad that drew 0-0 away to Watford in the Premier League. Mourinho later told reporters those claims were wide of the mark.

The new manager also preferred to play academy graduate Japhet Tanganga out of position in Rose's usual place rather than rely on the England international following an injury to Ben Davies in November.

Rose went from starting nine of Tottenham's first 10 Premier League games this season to playing just 100 minutes of a possible 1,080 in the league under Mourinho, though he still found praise for the Portuguese:

"I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.

"It's not worked out, but full respect to him and what he's doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it's four.

"I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing."

The veteran defender will have had one eye on UEFA Euro 2020 when considering his first-team prospects at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, particularly with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell enjoying such fine form.

His chances of playing look far brighter at St. James' Park, and Rose made it clear in his first interview with the Magpies that he was looking forward to life in the north-east.

The Press Association's Jonathan Veal also hailed it as a positive piece of business for Spurs to distance themselves from Rose, who had been linked with the club's exit in previous transfer windows.

Tanganga, 20, has made two of his three Premier League appearances at left-back and impressed there when Spurs defeated Manchester City 2-0 at home on February 2.

Jan Vertonghen is another option on the left side of defence should there be any more injuries before the return of Davies, who has been sidelined for almost three months with an ankle problem.

Rose will replace Jetro Willems in the Newcastle lineup following a serious injury to the Dutchman, and the former made his Magpies debut as a substitute in the recent 0-0 stalemate with Norwich City.

The Three Lions defender could make his first start under Bruce when Newcastle travel to Arsenal on February 16 after the midseason break.