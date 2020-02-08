Sam Mewis Scores Twice as USA Beats Mexico to Qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo courtesy of a 4-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship semifinals Friday in Carson, California.

Sam Mewis led the way with two goals. Rose Lavelle and Christen Press added one apiece.

The USWNT got on the board with a fifth-minute goal by Lavelle, who unleashed a low left-footed strike that bounced in.

Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe deserve as much credit for setting up the goal, with Ertz causing a turnover in the Mexico half by heading an attempted clearance to Rapinoe. The captain then found Lavelle, who did the rest and unleashed her shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Nine minutes later, Rapinoe and Ertz set up a goal once again, this time on a set piece.

Rapinoe launched a corner kick to Ertz, who flipped the ball back to Mewis. The game's leading goal scorer then one-timed it into the top-right corner for a 2-0 lead.

A rough tackle just outside the penalty area led to a free kick at the edge, and Mewis delivered once again by sending a low laser past a mass of teammates and opponents for her second score of the game and the United States' third in the 67th minute.

Press closed the scoring six minutes later by collecting the ball after her own blocked shot and lofting a looping chip outside the goal area and into the net.

Vlatko Andonovski moved to 6-0-0 as the USWNT head coach.

The United States will face Canada in the championship final at 6 p.m. ET Sunday in Carson, but that matchup will solely determine the tournament winner.

The two teams will be CONCACAF's representatives in the Olympic Games, which already feature Japan, Great Britain, Sweden, Netherlands, New Zealand and Brazil.

Team USA will go into the final having outscored its four opponents 22-0. Canada outscored its four opponents 23-0. It beat Costa Rica in the semifinals 1-0.

Four Olympic berths remain open: two from the Asian Football Confederation, one from the Confederation of American Football and one featuring the winner of a playoff between South American Football Confederation runner-up Chile and the loser of the Confederation of African Football championship featuring Cameroon and Zambia.

The Olympic draw will be held April 20. Group stage play starts July 22, with the gold-medal match occurring Aug. 7.

The United States will be looking for its fifth gold medal in seven Olympics since the sport debuted at the Games in 1996.

Germany, which won the 2016 gold medal, did not qualify this year.