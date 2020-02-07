Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison to Decide on Potential NBA Comeback Next Week

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Fresh off a night of hanging out in the "best seats in the house" as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets at Staples Center, retired guard Darren Collison is getting closer to deciding whether he'll return to the NBA.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Collison has set up a meeting with his agent for early next week to finalize his plans. Both the Clippers and Lakers have been interested in adding the Southern California native to their rosters.

If Collison does come out of retirement, the next step will be to set up formal meetings with both Los Angeles teams to help the free agent pick which squad he'd like to join, per Wojnarowski.

The 32-year-old abruptly retired last June after a 10-year NBA career for religious reasons.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison wrote in a letter to Undefeated. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched."

As Wojnarowski notes, the Lakers have been looking to add another point guard for most of the season, inquiring on the likes of Dennis Schroder, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Rose at different points throughout the year. Despite that, the Lakers did not make any deals ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Instead they've turned their attention to Collison. Lakers coach Frank Vogel coached Collison for two seasons with the Indiana Pacers where the guard averaged 11.9 points, five assists and three rebounds.

So far the Lakers have relied on a combination of Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo. Down the hall at Staples Center, the Clippers have used Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet to run the offense.

Needless to say, Collison would be a major addition for either team.