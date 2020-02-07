Darren Collison: 'Ain't Nothing To' Attending Lakers Game amid Free-Agent Rumors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Darren Collison hasn't officially come out of retirement yet or declare where he's going to play should he decide to do so.

That won't stop Lakers fans from getting excited over Collison's appearance at Staples Center on Thursday when Los Angeles took on the Houston Rockets. Collison was sitting next to team owner Jeanie Buss near the court for the Lakers' 121-111 loss.

"Just watching the game," Collison told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Ain't nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house."

The 32-year-old guard retired last June after a 10-year career with stops in Indiana, Dallas, Sacramento, New Orleans and Los Angeles (with the Clippers).

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison wrote when he stepped away. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched."

In his final season, the then-Pacer averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. The year before in 2017, he led the league in three-point percentage at 46.8 percent.

Both the Lakers and Clippers have been floated as possible landing spots for the Southern California native.