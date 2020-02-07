Darren Collison: 'Ain't Nothing To' Attending Lakers Game amid Free-Agent Rumors

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 7, 2020

Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Darren Collison hasn't officially come out of retirement yet or declare where he's going to play should he decide to do so. 

That won't stop Lakers fans from getting excited over Collison's appearance at Staples Center on Thursday when Los Angeles took on the Houston Rockets. Collison was sitting next to team owner Jeanie Buss near the court for the Lakers' 121-111 loss. 

"Just watching the game," Collison told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Ain't nothing to it. Got the best seats in the house."

The 32-year-old guard retired last June after a 10-year career with stops in Indiana, Dallas, Sacramento, New Orleans and Los Angeles (with the Clippers).

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith," Collison wrote when he stepped away. "I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched."

In his final season, the then-Pacer averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. The year before in 2017, he led the league in three-point percentage at 46.8 percent.

Both the Lakers and Clippers have been floated as possible landing spots for the Southern California native. 

Related

    Westbrook Pours in 41 as Small-Ball Rockets Beat Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Westbrook Pours in 41 as Small-Ball Rockets Beat Lakers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down D-Lo, Andrew Wiggins Fits After Blockbuster Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking Down D-Lo, Andrew Wiggins Fits After Blockbuster Trade

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Playground-Style Draft Should Be NBA's Next All-Star Evolution

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Playground-Style Draft Should Be NBA's Next All-Star Evolution

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

    Picking the biggest winners and losers from the deadline

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report