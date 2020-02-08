Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's shock elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Real Sociedad on Thursday gives Zinedine Zidane's men extra motivation to stay on track in La Liga.

It won't be easy, with Los Blancos facing Osasuna at the frequently tough El Sadar Stadium on Sunday. Osasuna are 11th but have lost just twice at home this season. They will miss the goals of Chimy Avila, though, with the club's top scorer set to be out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Avila's absence makes Real strong favourites to make it six wins in a row against Osasuna. Los Merengues own the toughest defence in Spain's top flight and have enough creativity in midfield, thanks to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, to win with a couple of goals to spare.

Date: Sunday, February 9

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. PremierPlayer.tv.

Odds

Osasuna : +475 (bet $100 to win $475)

: +475 (bet $100 to win $475) Real Madrid: -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Draw: +350

Odds per Caesars Palace

The end of Real's 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions was uncharacteristic because of how Sociedad found the net four times at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the process, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak exposed a previously rock-solid defence:

Zidane has been able to rely on the formidable partnership between centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, and they have received consistent protection from midfield enforcer Casemiro.

This trio have ensured Thibaut Courtois hasn't faced too many shots in the Real goal. Courtois and Varane didn't feature against Sociedad, with Alphonse Areola and Eder Militao struggling in relief.

Their efforts weren't helped by a calamitous showing from left-back Marcelo:

The visitors should regain their solidity with a full-strength back five, with athletic Frenchman Ferland Mendy expected to come back into the starting lineup.

Real will also boss possession thanks to Modric and Kroos. This duo usually dictates the pace and flow of a game, but Kroos and fellow schemer Isco struggled during the 1-0 derby win over Atletico Madrid last time out.

Osasuna will find it difficult to get a foothold in the middle, but there will be a decent threat on the flank. Watford loanee Pervis Estupinan has the pace and power to pose a major threat from left-back.

Estupinan should also combine well with elegant schemer Fran Merida. Their vision and technique will be key to supplying Marco Cardona or Adrian Lopez with enough chances to offset Avila's absence.

It's more likely Kroos and Modric will help Karim Benzema add to his 13 goals in La Liga and see the leaders to a comfortable win.