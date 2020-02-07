Takumi Minamino Says Sadio Mane, Naby Keita Helping Him Settle in at Liverpool

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino has revealed that Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have helped him settle at Anfield since his move to Liverpool in January.

The Japan international, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg last month after the Reds activated his £7.25 million release clause, sits with the pair in the dressing room.

Minamino told Liverpool's official website:

"You know that you are part of the team, but because my English is not good enough yet their help has been really important.

"They are still helping me on some occasions and during the first days they taught me the team rules, things like what time the meetings started and how the team functions on a daily basis.

"At the moment I speak a lot with the players who can speak German."

Mane, Keita and Minamino all played for Salzburg.

Keita's time at the Austrian club overlapped with both of them, albeit only briefly with Mane. The Senegalese winger left the club for Southampton in the summer of 2014 shortly after Keita's arrival, and Minamino moved to Salzburg in January 2015.

Minamino has made four appearances for the Reds since his arrival, two starts in the FA Cup and two off the bench in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old made his debut in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton in the third round of the cup, and Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo was impressed:

He had a slightly tougher time in his first Premier League game when he replaced Mane in the first half of their 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Klopp still liked what he saw:

Minamino is a versatile operator. Predominantly a winger, he can also play through the middle as a centre-forward or in the No. 10 role.

Goal's Jack Sear observed him linking well with his team-mates up front against Shrewsbury Town:

His ability to cover in different roles will be a big help for Liverpool during the run-in as they look to maintain their relentless Premier League title charge and pursue success in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

Minamino contributed nine goals and 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg prior to his move this season, and with time to adapt he could be similarly productive for the Reds.