Sergio Aguero, Jurgen Klopp Named EPL Player, Manager of the Month for January

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp both set new records as they were named the Premier League's Player and Manager of the Month for January, respectively.

Aguero has now won the award seven times, more than any other player in Premier League history:

Klopp, meanwhile, has claimed five of the six manager awards available in 2019-20, also a record:

The Premier League confirmed the two winners on Friday:

Aguero, 31, played in three of City's four Premier League games in January.

He sat out the New Year's Day victory over Everton, but he returned to score a record-breaking hat-trick against Aston Villa:

The Argentinian then netted both goals for City as the defending champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, and he scored his sixth goal of the month in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United to move to 16 for the season.

Aguero needs just four more to reach the 20-goal mark in a Premier League season for the seventh time in his career. Only Alan Shearer has achieved that feat previously.

Klopp, meanwhile, continues to oversee record after record, and his champions-elect registered another perfect month in January.

Liverpool kicked off 2020 with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United before winning 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur and beating Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield.

They finally conceded a goal in the new year against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Roberto Firmino netted an 84th-minute winner at Molineux.

West Ham United became the Reds' final victims of January when they were beaten 2-0 at home, which moved Liverpool to a quite staggering 70 points:

Last season Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League table with 70 points, as did Chelsea the season before, and in 2015-16, it was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to finish third.   

