Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Says Fans Should 'Savour' the Reds' 'Dream Season'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said he wants supporters to enjoy the Reds' incredible season while it lasts.

The Reds are not only on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years, they have steamrollered all before them this season.

Per Reuters (via ESPN FC), Werner said:

"I keep telling everyone to really savour this, the record that we've kept so far—I don't think it's going to come along again so quickly.

"We haven't accomplished anything yet, but at the same time everybody, not just Liverpool fans, can appreciate the brand of football that's on display.

"As a supporter this has been a dream season so far, every weekend we seem to find a different star to laud ... we'll have time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season."

Liverpool are 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League after 25 matches, having won 24 of them.

City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded the title to the Reds:

The Reds need just 18 more points to guarantee the title, though as Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse observed, they may not even need that many:

The Sky Blues have not been nearly as imperious this season as they have in previous campaigns, while Liverpool have been incredibly difficult to beat for some time:

Liverpool need 27 more points to equal City's 100-point Premier League record, and they have 13 matches remaining to collect them.

They're still unbeaten, so they could also match Arsenal's Invincibles season in 2003-04, and they could still equal Chelsea's 2004-05 record of just 15 conceded.

However, they're already on that total, so they'd have to go the remainder of the campaign without shipping a single goal to match the latter record.

Jurgen Klopp's men also remain in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They're the reigning champions in the latter competition, having reached the final in both of the last two seasons.

Werner's caution against expecting the same again next season is understandable, though.

City's drop-off this season is a perfect example. The team racked up 198 points to win back-to-back titles in the previous two campaigns, as well as winning two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup.

They've been a shadow of that force this season, in no small part because it's difficult to maintain such a high level long-term.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have been operating at a similar level. They picked up 97 points in the league last season, losing just once, and they could easily surpass that in this campaign.

Liverpool will almost certainly be a title contender again next season, but it would be an astonishing feat if they're just as otherworldly for a third campaign running.