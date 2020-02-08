Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Ruled out vs. Pacers Because of Ankle Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to find a way to survive without Brandon Ingram again as the small forward recovers from an ankle injury he suffered against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

The Pelicans officially ruled out the forward for Saturday's game against Indiana:

Ingram had been enjoying a relatively healthy season to date and New Orleans has benefited from his consistent presence in the lineup. The former Los Angeles Lakers castoff has completely reinvented his game with the Pelicans en route to a career year.

Ingram is averaging 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.



That's compared to the 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game he posted in three seasons with Los Angeles.

As New Orleans continues its push for a playoff spot, keeping Ingram on the floor remains crucial. The emergence of rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes, along with balanced scoring from JJ Redick and Jrue Holiday, has helped keep the Pels alive, but Ingram has been the driving force behind the team's resurgence.

Expect New Orleans to divide his minutes between Nicolo Melli, E'Twaun Moore and Redick while Ingram's on the sidelines. Of course, the bulk of the pressure will be put on Williamson, Derrick Favors and Holiday to keep the offense in rhythm until Ingram returns.