Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Replace Derrick Rose in 2020 NBA Skills Challenge

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chases the ball down during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Phoenix. The Thunder defeated the Suns 111-107. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose in the 2020 Skills Challenge, the league announced Thursday.  

Rose, who had been scheduled to compete in his hometown of Chicago, withdrew due to an adductor strain. Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Jayson Tatum and Domantas Sabonis are also slated to compete in the event.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

