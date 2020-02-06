NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters Revealed After LeBron vs. Giannis Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo chose their teams for this year's matchup, which will take place in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The taped draft was shown on TNT's NBA Tip-Off Thursday prior to the Bucks' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

James took Lakers teammate and big man Anthony Davis with the first overall pick, while Antetokounmpo countered with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

James and Antetokounmpo, who were also All-Star Game captains last year, alternated picks for the remainder of the starter round. Antetokounmpo led off the reserve round by taking teammate Khris Middleton, and James responded with Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

Here's a look at the two rosters, the draft order and an explanation for how this year's All-Star Game will work after recent changes announced Jan. 30.

Team LeBron

Captain: Los Angeles Lakers G/F LeBron James

Remaining Starters: Lakers F/C Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Clippers F Kawhi Leonard, Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic, Houston Rockets G James Harden

Reserves: Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard, Philadelphia 76ers PG Ben Simmons, Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic, Boston Celtics F Jayson Tatum, Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul, Rockets PG Russell Westbrook, Pacers F/C Domantas Sabonis



Team Giannis

Captain: Milwaukee Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Remaining Starters: Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid, Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam, Boston Celtics PG Kemba Walker, Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young



Reserves: Bucks G/F Khris Middleton, Miami Heat C Bam Adebayo, Utah Jazz C Rudy Gobert, Heat G/F Jimmy Butler, Toronto Raptors PG Kyle Lowry, New Orleans Pelicans F Brandon Ingram, Jazz G Donovan Mitchell

Draft Order (Starters)

1. Lakers F/C Anthony Davis (Team LeBron)

2. 76ers C Joel Embiid (Team Giannis)

3. Clippers F Kawhi Leonard (Team LeBron)

4. Raptors F Pascal Siakam (Team Giannis)

5. Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic (Team LeBron)

6. Boston Celtics PG Kemba Walker (Team Giannis)

7. Houston Rockets G James Harden (Team LeBron)

8. Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young (Team Giannis)

Draft Order (Reserves)

1. Bucks G/F Khris Middleton (Team Giannis)

2. Blazers PG Damian Lillard (Team LeBron)

3. Heat C Bam Adebayo (Team Giannis)

4. 76ers PG Ben Simmons (Team LeBron)

5. Jazz C Rudy Gobert (Team Giannis)

6. Nuggets C Nikola Jokic (Team LeBron)

7. Heat G/F Jimmy Butler (Team Giannis)

8. Celtics F Jayson Tatum (Team LeBron)

9. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry (Team Giannis)

10. Thunder PG Chris Paul (Team LeBron)

11. Pelicans F Brandon Ingram (Team Giannis)

12. Rockets PG Russell Westbrook (Team LeBron)

13. Jazz G Donovan Mitchell (Team Giannis)

14. Pacers F/C Domantas Sabonis (Team LeBron)

New Format

The All-Star Game format will undergo significant changes this year, with each quarter counting for something, per an NBA press release.

The major change is that the first through third quarters will be de facto mini-games, with the winning team after each 12-minute stretch earning $100,000 for a Chicago-based non-profit organization chosen by James and Antetokounmpo. James' team will represent Chicago Scholars, and Team Giannis will back After School Matters.

The score will reset to zero after the first and second quarters. However, the conclusion of the third quarter will see a mid-game format change.

First, the fourth quarter will be untimed, with the teams shooting for a final target score. That mark will be determined by the winning team's total combined score after three quarters plus an additional 24 points.

For example, if Team LeBron is beating Team Giannis 120-100 after three quarters, then the first team to hit 144 points wins (120 Team LeBron points plus 24).

The 24 points are in honor of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The All-Star team that hits the target score first will be declared the game's winner.

The overall winner will earn an extra $200,000 for its charity of choice. In the event one team wins all quarters plus the game, then the losing team's charity will still get $100,000.

In the event of a tie after any quarter, the $100,000 prize will be added to the following quarter's pot.