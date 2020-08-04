Clippers' Patrick Beverley Won't Return vs. Suns Because of Calf Injury

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been ruled out of the rest of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns because of left calf soreness, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

He had four points and two rebounds in eight minutes before leaving the game.

Despite the injury, he remains in good spirits:

Injuries were a problem for Beverley earlier this season, with groin issues especially slowing him down.

Even with the unusual 2019-20 season, the guard has now missed at least 10 games for the seventh time in eight career NBA seasons. His injury history creates concern any time he is forced to leave a game.

Beverley has remained an impact player when on the court, averaging 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He's a consistent starter for one of the most talented teams in the NBA, a squad that has its sights on competing for a title.

The Clippers have plenty of scoring options even without the point guard, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George capable of carrying the team for stretches at a time, while the return of Lou Williams will be huge in the backcourt. However, Beverley provides elite on-ball defense and toughness that's missed when he's not available.

Williams usually prefers to come off the bench, but he could move into the starting lineup after the latest injury, while Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet should also see extra minutes.

