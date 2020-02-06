Andre Drummond Says There's 'No Friends or Loyalty' in NBA After Trade to Cavs

February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond learned the hard way the NBA is a business after the Detroit Pistons sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the Cavs acquired Drummond for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick.

Drummond reacted to the deal shortly after reports surfaced, tweeting, "If there's one thing I learned about the NBA, there's no friends or loyalty":

         

