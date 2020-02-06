Trey Burke Waived by 76ers After Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Trade

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly waiving guard Trey Burke to create roster room after reportedly acquiring Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III at Thursday's trade deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. The Sixers needed to create two roster spots to complete the Burks-Robinson trade with Golden State. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team traded James Ennis to the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick to free up the other roster spot.

Burke was averaging 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game on 46.5 percent shooting in Philadelphia. He never appeared to gain the full trust of head coach Brett Brown, with his playing time greatly varying the last two months after he entered 2019-20 as the Sixers' expected primary backup point guard.

Philadelphia could have waived Burke last month and avoided paying him the remainder of his contract but kept him past the deal's guarantee date.

A 2013 lottery pick who never developed into a full-time starter, Burke has flashed promise in limited minutes. It's possible he'll find another team in need of a point guard that's willing to give him a chance for the remainder of the season, though it's clear he's a replacement-level point guard.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are hoping Burks' ability to create off the dribble gives them more scoring punch off the bench. Burks averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for a Warriors team that gave him a ton of opportunities.