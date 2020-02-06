Tim Frazier Waived by Pistons After Andre Drummond Traded to Cavaliers

Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have waived guard Tim Frazier to help clear roster space after trading away Andre Drummond, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Detroit received Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Drummond, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Frazier had appeared in 27 games this season (11 starts) and averaged 3.6 points and 3.4 assists per game.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $1.88 million deal in the offseason with Detroit and is once again looking for a new job.

Frazier is well-traveled in his NBA career, having already played for six teams in six seasons. He has he played a full season with a single team only twice.

Despite bouncing around the league, Frazier has showed he can help a team with a career average of 10.2 points and 8.2 assists per 36 minutes to go with solid on-ball defense. He will hope that helps him land another job this season.

Knight, who began his career in Detroit, may take Frazier's minutes at point guard moving forward.

The Pistons are currently out of the playoff picture with a 19-34 record entering Thursday, and moving up the standings could be even tougher without Drummond for the rest of the year.