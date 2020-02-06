Knicks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Marcus Morris, Moe Harkless Trade

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It did not take long for the New York Knicks to go from wanting to keep Marcus Morris Sr. to trading him after firing president of basketball operations Steve Mills.

The Knicks agreed to send Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline in exchange for Maurice Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Washington Wizards were also part of the deal and will send Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers, while Jerome Robinson goes to Washington.

Here is an updated look at the Knicks depth chart after the deal:

PG: Elfrid Payton/Frank Ntilikina/Dennis Smith Jr.

SG: RJ Barrett/Reggie Bullock/Allonzo Trier/Wayne Ellington/Damyean Dotson

SF: Kevin Knox II/Maurice Harkless

PF: Julius Randle/Bobby Portis/Iggy Brazdeikis

C: Taj Gibson/Mitchell Robinson

(Note: Starters in italics.)

From a long-term perspective, this trade doesn't do much. Morris is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the Knicks could always bring him back if the two sides want a reunion. He's been their best player on a night-to-night basis this season, but his strong shooting is a complete outlier from the rest of his career.

The Clippers are probably going to be disappointed if they expect Morris to continue shooting 44 percent from three-point range.

It's possible Harkless will immediately start in Morris' place for the Knicks, but it would be smart for them to see if they have anything in Kevin Knox II. The second-year forward has been a disappointment through a season and a half in the NBA. The team is essentially playing for lottery balls the rest of the way, so giving Knox extended minutes next to Barrett on the wing is the smart way to go to see if they can coalesce into something promising.

The Knicks' main acquisition in this trade is the Clippers' 2020 first-round pick, which should be in the late 20s.