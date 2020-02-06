Lakers' LeBron James Says Andre Iguodala's 'Championship DNA' Makes Heat Better

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James believes the Miami Heat will get a good boost from the acquisition of Andre Iguodala.

"I saw it and I was like, 'OK,'" James said Thursday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I think it makes them a better team because of his championship DNA, you add that to that championship culture down there. So it helps them right away. ... I know that 'Dre is happy to be suiting it back up."

Iguodala had been sitting out all season after his trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he was reportedly traded Thursday in a six-player deal that also included Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.