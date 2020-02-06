Report: Skal Labissiere Traded to Hawks from Blazers for Cash Before Deadline

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly traded forward Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of Thursday's deadline.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal. Full terms of the agreement were not available, but it's likely Portland will receive a heavily protected second-round pick that never conveys.

Labissiere, 23, has been out since Dec. 28 with a knee injury. The team announced he'd be reevaluated in four weeks last month but has given no further update on his status.

From the Blazers' perspective, this move was purely about lowering their luxury-tax bill. They have been progressively lowering their tax-payer status for weeks and could duck under the threshold with another move or two ahead of the deadline.

The Hawks previously agreed to a similar deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for Derrick Walton Jr. The Clippers were motivated to create an open roster spot for a bigger potential trade, while Atlanta gets to take a look at whether Walton can crack its rotation.

Labissiere, should he return from injury, will join a suddenly crowded Atlanta frontcourt. The Hawks have acquired Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon in recent days after targeting a traditional center that will allow John Collins to play the 4 full time.

Labissiere will slot in behind Collins on the depth chart and will be a restricted free agent this summer.