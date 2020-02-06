Clippers Rumors: Marcus Morris Trade Pursued; Moe Harkless Part of LA's Offer

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2020

New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr. reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. New York won 92-85. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly willing to trade Moe Harkless but not Landry Shamet in any potential deal with the New York Knicks for Marcus Morris

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "the Clippers remain aggressive pursuing" Morris and offered Harkless, a draft pick and two young players. However, O'Connor noted Shamet is "off the table."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided additional details, pointing out the young players are Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann.

Mann, 23, is averaging just 1.8 points in 8.1 minutes per game, while Kabengele, 22, is averaging 2.9 points in 4.4 minutes per game this season.

It should be noted both were playing for a championship contender in win-now mode with the Clippers, so there wasn't much time to commit to their individual development. That wouldn't be the case on the Knicks, who are rebuilding at 15-36.

Harkless has been in the league since the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft but is still just 26 years old. He is averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds a night for the Clippers and is someone who can stretch the floor as a 37 percent three-point shooter.

That Los Angeles would be more willing to deal Harkless, who is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason, instead of the 22-year-old Shamet, who is not set for restricted free agency until 2022, is not surprising.

In addition to being younger with more team control, Shamet works perfectly in the Clippers' rotation as someone who can drill open shots when opposing defenses collapse on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He connected on 45 percent of his three-pointers in 25 games with Los Angeles last season and has hit 39.9 percent of his triples this season.

As for Morris, he is a playoff-tested veteran who could either take advantage of that same spacing alongside George and Leonard as a 43.9 percent three-point shooter this season or anchor the second unit after averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game so far this campaign.

