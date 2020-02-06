MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Believes Mets Sale to Steve Cohen Won't Happen

Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Steve Cohen's bid to buy a majority stake in the New York Mets may be over.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday, "My belief is there's not going to be a transaction," according to Erik Boland of Newsday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.